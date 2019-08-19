Howden acquires Columbian employee benefits specialist

Restrepo Henao will be merged with Howden's existing Colombian business over the next few months

Howden Insurance Group, which recently acquired Punter Southall Health & Protection and rebranded it as Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing, has expanded its global business with the acquisition of Columbian specialist Restrepo Henao S.A Corredores de Sequros.

A provider of employee benefits programmes and based in Medellin, Restrepo Henao has more than 50 years of experience in insurance broking in the local market and will be merged with Howden's existing Colombian business Howden Wacolda over the next few months.

Howden said the new team will strengthen its positon in the local and regional employee benefit market.

The merger follows Howden's acquisition of Norwegian Insurance Partner in Norway this April.