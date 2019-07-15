Aviva introduces mental health cover for online addictions

Corporate policy extended to include social media addiction as well as drink and drugs

Aviva has introduced Mental Health Pathways Plus, an option enabling large corporate companies to support all addictions including online gambling, gaming and social media.

Added to Aviva's corporate mental health cover which was launched last year, it is also available through Optimum, its private medical insurance (PMI) scheme for organisations with 250-plus employees.

As well as technology-driven addictions to round-the-clock activities online, it also includes support for drugs and alcohol.

Children aged 13 and over covered by a parent's cover can also access mental health support services too.

"Addictions can have a huge impact on an individual's mental wellbeing, and to their home and working life," said Dr Doug Wright, medical director of Aviva. "While there's no doubt that digital technology offers many benefits, it's also driving behaviours which could increase people's health risks. Previously, addictions have mainly been associated with drugs and alcohol, but now the internet and smartphone apps are leading to technology-driven addictions such as online gaming and sensation-seeking entertainment as well as preoccupation with social media.

"We have responded by broadening our mental health cover to ensure businesses can opt to extend their support for employees affected by these emerging addictions."