The 'Bank of Mum and Dad' lends £6.3bn to home buyers

Friends and family spending over £24,000 to help loved ones onto the housing ladder

Legal & General has released their Bank Of Mum and Dad (BoMaD) research for 2019, which shows that family and friends spend on average £24,100 to help loved ones onto the housing ladder.

The report shows that, amidst a reduction in transaction volumes across the UK housing market, it is predicted that BoMaD lenders will be more generous this year, as the average contribution increased by £6,000 from the average contribution last year of £18,000. The increase in ‘loan' sizes has increased total lending by 10% this year - up to £6.3bn from £5.7bn in 2018.

The research reports that the BoMaD will help buyers to purchase property worth nearly £70bn this year. In some parts of the UK, there has been an even bigger rise in contributions from family or friends. In the North West, the average BoMaD ‘loan' has nearly doubled from £12,900 to more than £24,000, while the South West saw the average contribution rise by over £10,000 to £29,700.

'Helping more than just first time buyers'

This year's findings also suggest that the BoMaD is playing a more complex role in the housing market than previously thought. Millennials (those aged 35 and under) continue to rely on mum and dad the most, with 62% needing financial support from their parents or other family members and friends. However, BoMaD is helping more than just young first-time buyers.

The findings from Legal & General show that more than a fifth (22%) of people aged 45-54 have received financial assistance from BoMaD to purchase their latest property. Around 7% of over-55s have also received help from family or friends to buy their most recent home.

'Digging deeper into savings and pensions'

Parents are expected to make the biggest contribution to family members in 2019 and will be responsible for £4.4bn of lending, while grandparents will lend £657m. Other family members and friends will help more than 51,000 buyers by lending a staggering £1.2bn to help loved ones buy a home. Most BoMaD lenders are using cash savings (53%), but this year unlocking housing wealth through equity release has jumped to become the third largest source of funds (16%).

Legal & General's research also shows that the role of the BoMaD is set to grow even further. More than a third (35%) of prospective buyers who are planning to purchase a home in the next five years expect to rely on financial support from their family.

'Broken housing market'

Nigel Wilson, group chief executive at Legal & General, said: "The Bank of Mum and Dad continues to be the ‘iceberg' mortgage lender beneath the surface of our housing market - all but invisible yet exerting a massive influence, funding purchases across the country and helping people to defy the economics of affordability and realise their housing dreams. This year, parents or grandparents, family or friends, are set to lend thousands more to fund nearly one in five house purchases."

"The Bank of Mum and Dad is a symptom of Britain's broken housing market and it goes far beyond millennials relying on their parents. It's also almost certainly eroding older people's finances when they need it to fund care and retirement - parents, grandparents, even friends are digging ever-deeper into their savings and pensions."