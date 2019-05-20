Cirencester Friendly expands executive team

Welcoming Andy Morris as finance director and Shirley Fell as operations director

Earlier this month Andy Morris and Shirley Fell were appointed to finance director and operations director respectively of Cirencester Friendly, two newly created roles to support the mutual in growing their presence in the Income Protection market.

Morris has over 20 years' experience in financial services, having held senior roles including CFO and COO at various organisations including Leek United Building Society, Nationwide Building Society and Royal Bank of Scotland.

Fell brings almost 35 years' experience in financial services with expertise in operations in customer services, holding senior roles at MetLife UK, HBOS and Zurich. Shirley is also a Non-Executive Director for the Institute of Customer Services.

Paul Hudson, chief executive at Cirencester Friendly commented: "I am delighted to welcome Andy and Shirley to the executive team at Cirencester Friendly. I am very confident that they will enable the society to continue to meet its ambitious growth plans over the coming years. Andy and Shirley bring a high degree of knowledge and experience to the team and we all very much look forward to working with them."

Morris added: "I am very excited to be joining Cirencester Friendly as we look to build on the society's firm foundations and continue its success long into the future. As an advocate of mutuality, I strongly believe that Cirencester Friendly is well placed to enhance the benefits of this ethos for all of our current and potential future members."

Fell continued: "Cirencester Friendly is an impressive business with great products and claims payment record, financial strength, reputation and ambition. I am thrilled to be joining at such an exciting time for the business and look forward to working with the team to continue to build on the strong foundations already in place, enhancing the service experience for both advisers and our members".