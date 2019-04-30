COVER Excellence Awards 2019 voting is open!

Rising star and Diversity awards categories added to annual celebration

Each year, the COVER Excellence Awards celebrate the providers and intermediaries that are leading the charge within the protection, life and health insurance space.



Spanning intermediaries and providers across 25 different categories this year, there are two new awards for 2019 - a Rising Star Award to commemorate an individual who is showing huge potential within the sector and a Diversity Award to celebrate the organisation most impressively championing workplace inclusivity from within.

Voting (here) is now open for providers (deadline closes on 31 May) and submissions for intermediaries, which need to be submitted by 19 July, can be entered here.

Once again, the winners of the COVER Excellence Awards will selected by a panel of industry experts. This year's list of categories and criteria for intermediaries and providers can be found here and here.



This year, the awards will be announced on Thursday 10 October 2019 at our biggest black-tie dinner event yet, at The Brewery, London, attended by leading figures of the protection, life and health insurance industry.

The full list of last year's winners can be found here and the awards photo gallery is here.