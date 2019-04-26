Royal London adopts motor pricing software for life business

Insurer licenses Willis Towers Watson's Radar Live to provide quotations to intermediaries

Royal London has become the first UK insurer to license Willis Towers Watson's pricing delivery software, Radar Live - widely used across the UK motor market - to provide life insurance quotations to intermediaries.

Using real-time analytics - from traditional rating structures to complex pricing algorithms with embedded risk models - the software aims to provide enhanced pricing flexibility and responsiveness to market developments. It is also designed to increase efficiency and reduce costly errors when programming rates in multiple environments.

"The use of Radar Live allows us to be far more reactive to the market, and gives the pricing team the ability to change prices in a quick but controlled way and to add in new pricing factors easily, without the need for a large IT project," said Alan Clarkson, head of protection pricing, Royal London. "We are excited about the additional flexibility this will give us to help maintain and grow our competitive position."

Competitive

According to Willis Towers Watson, insurers face competitive pressure to employ new data sources and advanced analytic techniques in setting rates, while delivering rates and rules to market quickly and accurately.

"Radar Live is already licensed by a majority of the UK motor market, but this represents the first such use of the software in the life insurance market," said Alastair Black, director at Willis Towers Watson. "This reflects the increasing sophistication of the protection market in gaining a more granular understanding of customer behaviour, in developing clear, implementable customer fairness principles, and also in being able to price in a far more agile way.

"We are delighted to have worked with Royal London to help them stay at the forefront of pricing sophistication in the market, building on our previous pricing work with them, and helping them to maximise the value from our Radar suite of software."