Quilter acquires 200 advisers in Charles Derby deal

Darren Sharkey permanently becomes managing director of Quilter Private Client Advisers and Charles Derby

Quilter has acquired financial planning business Charles Derby, which will see more than 200 financial advisers join the advice giant from its network

Quilter said the advisers will transition into its advice business over the course of 2019, adding the acquisition represents the next stage of its ambition to broaden its national advice business.

Charles Derby was a member of Quilter's advice network and so already operated within the consolidator's framework. Quilter said this will mean there will be "minimal" disruption for advisers and clients during the transition.

The deal also sees Darren Sharkey, who was named interim manager of Quilter's high net worth advice business Quilter Private Client Advisers (QCPA) last October, become managing director responsible for QPCA and Charles Derby on a permanent basis.

"The need for financial planning has never been greater," said Quilter advice business CEO Andy Thompson. "However, despite the increasing consumer demand, there is a steadily dwindling supply of financial advisers

"Quilter is committed to closing that advice gap by supporting the growth and development of the advice market. We see a demand for controlled, scalable advice from a Quilter brand and following the success of Quilter Private Client Advisers we are extending that model so we can serve a wider customer base."

Charles Derby chairman and CEO Chris Fautley added: "Within Charles Derby we are proud of the growth in customer and adviser numbers we have achieved over the last three years and the acquisition by Quilter offers an exciting opportunity for us to accelerate this growth further. This acquisition allows us to continue to deliver high quality consistent advice from a trusted brand while also enabling us to build and expand our current services.

"The strength and scale that Quilter brings adds further benefits to our clients as we deliver face-to-face advice to our ever growing customer base. Having been closely associated with Quilter, we are delighted to now be joining them and look forward to working together as part of a broader management team."