Almost half of consumers happy to buy protection without adviser

Protection 'still undervalued' by general public, survey finds

More than half of consumers (52%) do not see the value of protecting their own life, income or family, while only 12% would prioritise protecting their income, research by Legal & General (L&G) has found.

The survey of 2000 consumers, commissioned ahead of its 8th annual Business Quality Awards, also revealed that 46% of consumers were happy to buy protection without consulting an adviser and only 30% had spoken to an intermediary about protection.

"This research reinforcing the fact that protection is still undervalued and the benefits of speaking with an intermediary is not fully understood by consumers," said Craig Brown, director, Legal & General Intermediary. "That's why we're continuing our support for the Business Quality Awards as well as launching the ‘Hero in the Middle' campaign, which aims to reward and recognise advisers who have gone above and beyond their role while demonstrating the value of protection to families. It's part of our commitment to ‘champion the champions' of the protection market."

