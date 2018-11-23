Advisers 'failing to connect' with baby-boomer heirs - Zurich

"It's hard for people to think about a loved one passing away but involving heirs in conversations about inheritance is a good way for advisers to connect with beneficiaries, and demonstrate their value early" - Zurich's Alistair Wilson

Only 7% of clients of retirement age say their adviser had introduced themselves to adult children

Advisers are missing the chance to connect with the heirs of the baby-boomer generation, according to research carried out by Zurich.

The insurer found fewer than one in 14 (7%) of clients of retirement age saying their adviser had introduced themselves to their adult children, suggesting advisers could be missing out on the opportunity to connect with the next generation of savers.

More widely, it is estimated £1.2trn in wealth could "cascade down" from baby-boomers to younger generations over the course of the next 30 years. Yet the study of 200 advised clients aged over 55, undertaken for Zurich by YouGov, found few advisers were building relationships with family members who stand to inherit that wealth.

And while fewer than one in seven (14%) advised consumers said they had introduced their adviser to their children, that was still twice the number of advisers who have themselves taken this step.

With regard to estate planning, a minute portion (4%) of consumers surveyed said their adviser had involved their children in discussions about what would happen to their wealth when they pass away.

'Preserve their wealth'

Zurich head of retail platform strategy Alistair Wilson said: "Baby-boomers are set to trigger the biggest ever generational wealth transfer, yet advisers are missing out on critical opportunities to connect with their heirs."

Advisers could help families to preserve their wealth, he added, as well as enhancing their own prospects of managing assets across generations by building trusted relationships with beneficiaries.

"It's hard for people to think about a loved one passing away but involving heirs in conversations about inheritance is a good way for advisers to connect with beneficiaries, and demonstrate their value early."