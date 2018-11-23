Health Shield joins forces with Aberdeen Football Club

Initiatives and education for staff, supporters, businesses and employees

Health cash plan provider Health Shield has been announced as the official health and wellness partner of Aberdeen Football Club (AFC).

The partnership will provide health and wellbeing initiatives and education to staff, supporters, businesses and employees in the north east of Scotland.

The collaboration was launched yesterday at the football club to its other partners as well as representatives from local businesses and media.

AFC Commercial Director Rob Wicks said: "Given the Club regularly engages people of all ages in activities that promote good health and wellbeing, it made perfect sense to partner with Health Shield, a brand synonymous with quality, passion and insight in the sector.

"Health Shield will develop targeted health programmes aimed at increasing physical activity levels and an understanding of healthy lifestyles, effectively assisting the Club to bring about positive change for people in the local community."

‘Wider community'

AFC central defender Mark Reynolds, who was also in attendance at the launch, said: "While as professional athletes we have to lead an extremely healthy lifestyle in order to carry out our jobs, this partnership demonstrates that AFC is conscious of the responsibility the club has to influence the wider community."

Health Shield CEO Courtney Marsh added: "We feel privileged to be the official health and wellbeing partner of AFC. As a friendly society with a long heritage and a reputation for putting the needs of our members first, we see natural synergies with AFC in terms of bringing about positive change to local communities.

"Together, we aim to improve the health and wellbeing of as many people as possible - including AFC staff, players, fans and employees of local businesses in Aberdeenshire.

"This initiative in north east Scotland reflects our strategy to extend our accessible health and wellbeing philosophy to communities and businesses further within - and beyond - our traditional markets."