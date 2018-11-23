Vitality announced as Netball World Cup 2019 sponsor

Ticket sales for Echo Arena next July have already passed 74,000

Vitality has been named title sponsor for next year's Netball World Cup in Liverpool next year.

Taking place at the Echo Arena from 12-21 July 2019, the marketing move follows the health and life insurance brand's three extension of its partnership with England Roses netball team last month.

It also sponsors the Vitality Netball Superleague and the Vitality Netball International Series.

"We're thrilled to have Vitality on board as our title sponsor," said Nicky Dunn, OBE, Vitality World Cup 2019 chair. "Vitality has been a loyal supporter of netball for a number of years, so it's great to be teaming up together for this historic sporting event. Since England's Gold Coast win, netball has really been gripping the nation and the attraction of such stand-out supporters and sponsors is a reflection of how exciting the Vitality Netball World Cup 2019 is going to be."

Neville Koopowitz, CEO of Vitality, added: "We're delighted to be sponsoring the Vitality Netball World Cup 2019, which further strengthens our commitment to the continuing growth of the game following the renewal of our partnership with England Netball and the Vitality Roses for three more years. The Vitality Netball World Cup 2019 promises to be an incredible event and we can't wait to watch all the action next summer."