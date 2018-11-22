AMII to create Underwriting and Data Protocol Charter

Charter plans announced at AMII Summit today

A charter focusing on the transfer of policy documentation, membership detail and underwriting is to be produced by the Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (AMII), its chairman Stuart Scullion announced at the AMII Health and Wellbeing Summit today.

Aimed at addressing intermediary concerns related to the Insurance Distribution Directive (IDD), it is expected that the proposed Underwriting and Data Protocol Charter will agree a "consensus and common approach" to be adopted across the industry, said Scullion in his opening address.

"IDD has been a particular concern for intermediaries, especially around the transfer of policy documentation, membership detail and underwriting," he said. "We have discussed this at some length at the AMII Provider Focus Group meetings, and it had been our intention to set up a working party of providers to try to agree a consensus and common approach. However, as a result of those discussions, it is our intention to create an Underwriting and Data Protocol Charter which we hope will be adopted industry wide. I am currently writing the first draft."

More information to follow.