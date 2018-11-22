Is Brexit uncertainty driving income protection interest?

Half of Brits polled do not know what income protection is

ActiveQuote has reported a 76% increase in income protection queries (IP) compared to the same time last year, spurring the head of partnerships at the insurance comparison site to offer the chaos of Brexit as an explanation.

"Nobody knows what the future may hold but this ambiguity has never been more apparent in the British economy than now with Brexit looming," said Rod Jones, head of partnerships at ActiveQuote. "Clearly, the increase we are seeing in income protection enquiries means that people who previously didn't have a financial plan B are now thinking about safeguarding their finances."

According to research by ActiveQuote, which polled 2000 people, 86% of UK adults did not have any IP in place at all, while 49% admitted they did not know what IP is.

"Whilst a lot of people have life insurance in place in the event of death, very few people have any safeguards in place in the event of not being able to work or being made redundant," continued Jones. "There is a huge lack of education around the benefits of income protection and how it can help consumers cope with any changes to the income.

"At these times of economic, job and income uncertainty it seems from our figures at least, that more people are exploring the option of insurance to protect their household income."