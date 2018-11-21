Boots insurer accused of fraud and negligence

Firms offering cheapest policies willing to 'fight claims' to keep costs down

Travel Insurance Facilities (TIF), the insurer behind Boots travel insurance, is being investigated for medical negligence and fraud, The Times reported earlier this week.

The General Medical Council (GMC) is investigating doctors working for the firm, which also trades as brands including HolidaySafe and Alpha, for allegedly not providing suitable care to claimants.

One incident cited involves the death of a 72-year-old man after he was denied an emergency flight home from Spain after a heart attack, while another relates to a customer who broke her neck in a riding accident, also in Spain, then travelled back for treatment over land. A total of five cases involving two doctors at the insurer are being investigated by the medical council, it has been reported.

Misled

Meanwhile, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is looking into suggestions that policyholders are being misled by TIF. A 40,000-word dossier, which includes a testimony from a former claims handler, has been sent to the FCA regarding allegations of fraud, which include tactics used to delay, avoid or minimise pay-outs. These include going against doctor's advice to fly patients home, denying patients suitable aftercare, deliberately avoiding contact with treating doctors and making patients pay upfront for treatment.

The Times also reported that TIF staff had posted five-star rating reviews about their own company on Google and Trustpilot.

TIF statement

A statement from Travel Insurance Facilities said it 'wholly' denies these 'very serious' allegations, and, as a result, it is taking 'formal steps' to begin legal proceedings against The Times, claiming that the article is 'extremely damaging' and 'not in the public interest'.

It read: 'When people fall ill abroad, naturally their first instinct is to want to come home. However, this may not necessarily be what is best for them in medical terms to achieve the most optimal recovery. Our focus is on the best clinical outcome for patients based on expert medical advice, clinical fact, aviation medicine and our extensive experience of transporting unwell holidaymakers across the globe. We advise on the safest course of action in the specific circumstances of every case.'

It continued: 'We strongly refute any suggestion that financial considerations would influence in any way our decisions. On the contrary tifgroup is dedicated to protecting customers from unscrupulous and unethical practices by overseas private clinics.'

The travel insurer also highlighted that the GMC is obliged to investigate customer complaints about doctors regardless of the validity of the claim.

Adding to this, it described the accusation that TIF misled customers with fake online reviews as 'completely false'.

‘Bad reputation'

In a recent blog post, James Daley, managing director of consumer research agency Fairer Finance, wrote: ‘The travel insurance market has seen a proliferation of new brands and products over the past decade.'

Fairer Finance rates more than 600 travel insurance policies across 100-plus brands, he said.

"Most of these brands have never been heard of by the average customer," Daley pointed out. "So, increasingly, consumers' purchase decisions are based on who offers the best prices on comparison sites - a race that, in the world of travel insurance, is delivering policies for just a few pounds a pop."

Given that these policies offer several million pounds worth of medical cover, Daley is "puzzled" how such companies manage to stay in business.

"The evidence suggests that - as you might predict - the firms who are offering the very cheapest policies are often willing to fight claims as hard as they can to keep their costs down," he said. "Without wanting to sound like a secondary school class teacher - these are the firms that are giving the whole industry a bad reputation."

Access to insurance

The news of the TIF investigations comes less than six months after the FCA published feedback from June 2017's Call for Input (CfI) on access to insurance, which highlighted concerns about people with pre-existing medical conditions struggling to gain travel insurance.

Following this, members of the protection industry called out the connections between travel insurance and other types of cover in relation to disabilities and health conditions, while drawing attention to the importance of signposting to specialist advisers to ensure people get the right cover. Read the full report here.

The investigation faced by TIF reinforces that a large share of the responsibility falls upon providers to ensure that claims are paid quickly and in full. It is also crucial policyholders are given the most suitable medical advice when in a crisis and that the best possible standard of care is available to customers.