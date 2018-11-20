COVER Excellence Awards 2018 Winners eBook is live

The COVER Excellence Awards 2018 special winners supplement is now available

Featuring information about the Awards (including judges), a full rundown of the winners as well as interviews and features, plus photos from the night, COVER readers can access the free eBook supplement here.

Once again providing us with a chance to shine a light on the leading providers, products and advisers within the life, protection and healthcare insurance space, the COVER Excellence Awards celebrated best practices across 23 awards categories on 4 October at Hilton London Bankside.

Produced in association with Aviva, Health Shield and Guardian, the eBook includes interviews with Aviva's Mark Cracknell, who discusses winning the award for Best Individual Critical Illness, and Katya Maclean of Guardian FS, which picked up Best New Product. Plus Jennie Doyle from Health Shield explores the value of investing in a workplace wellness strategy that recognises the connection between mental and physical health.

Congratulations to those who won awards - or received a Highly Commended certificate - and a big thank you to those who attended the event. You can enjoy the Winners eBook here.