Proportion of women in senior FCA positions edges up

The proportion of women working in the highest-paid quartile at the FCA has increased by three percentage points over the last year

On Monday, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) published data on progress over the past year towards its diversity targets and closing the gender pay gap within the organisation.

Last year, the FCA reported its highest-paid quartile consisted of 64% men and 36% women. This year these figures stood at 61% and 39% respectively. Elsewhere, however, the proportion of women in the lowest salary quartile rose from 63% women last year, to 66% today.

The FCA acknowledged there continued to be a gender pay gap at the regulator, driven primarily by the greater number of women in lower paid roles. It found its mean pay gap between male and female employees to be 18.5%, while its median pay gap was 21.2%.

Bonuses

The report also found that, over the past 12 months, 84% of women recevied a bonus compared with 77% of men, with an increase in female bonus awards of 0.2%. The bonuses received by women were, however, on average some £2,000 less than those received by their male counterparts.

The FCA has also set itself a target to increase the number of people who identify as Black, Asian or Minority Ethnic (BAME) within the senior leadership team.

The proportion of BAME people on the team rose from 2% to 5% over the last year, the FCA said. By 2020, it hoped 8% of its senior leadership team would be BAME, with that rising to 13% by 2025.