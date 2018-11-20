Katherine Chung appointed to BGL Board

Digital distributor announces Chung to replace Iñaki Echave, who will continue as chair of comparethemarket.com

BGL Group, the digital distributor behind Beagle Street, Dial Direct and Fifty Life, has announced that Katherine Chung has joined its Board as non-executive director.

She joins the Board as representative of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), which owns a 30% stake of BGL Group.

She is responsible for CPPIB's private equity investments in Europe. Before joining the firm as a senior principle in 2017, she was a principle at Crestview Partners where she led and managed investments in insurance, specialty finance and business service.

Chung has also worked for Blackstone, Capital Z Partners and Morgan Stanley, and she is currently a non-executive director of Ascot Group.

Comparethemarket.com

CPPIB's previous representative, Iñaki Echave, remains on the Board as an independent non-executive director (he is to become chair of comparethemarket.com), having left the firm to set up his own investment fund.

Debbie Hewitt, independent non-executive chairman, said: "I am pleased to welcome Katherine to the BGL Board. Her extensive experience in insurance and financial services on both sides of the Atlantic will prove invaluable as we develop and grow the Group. I am also pleased to see Iñaki Echave take up this independent non-executive role with BGL, reinforcing the strength and depth of the consumer and digital skills on both the BGL and comparethemarket.com Boards."