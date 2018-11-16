Amber Rudd named work and pensions secretary

Appointment following the resignation of Esther McVey yesterday

Former home secretary Amber Rudd is to return to the cabinet as work and pensions secretary after the resignation of Esther McVey.

Rudd's appointment, confirmed this afternoon (16 November), came a day after McVey resigned the office in protest of the government's draft Brexit agreement.

She was home secretary from July 2016 until April this year, when she resigned her post after she "inadvertently misled" the Home Affairs Committee regarding immigration policy following the Windrush scandal.

Rudd was also minister for women and equalities between January and April this year; secretary of state for energy and climate change from 2015 to 2016; a parliamentary under-secretary for climate change from 2014 to 2015; and a parliamentary private secretary to then-chancellor George Osborne from 2012 to 2013.

She is currently MP for Hastings and Rye, a seat she has held since 2010, but almost lost in last year's general election when she secured a majority of just 346 votes, or 0.7%, over her Labour rival.