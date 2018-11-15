COVER video: A moment with Aviva
We caught up with Hayley Grimshaw at COVER Excellence Awards 2018
Aviva won the Best Individual Critical Illness award at the COVER Excellence Awards 2018.
After introducing the option of both comprehensive and cheap cover to its proposition two years ago, it was Aviva's flexible offering and excellent claims paying record that impressed the judges.
"We're really, really chuffed," said Hayley Grimshaw, critical illness product manager for Aviva. "We thought we'd have a good chance and we're incredible proud of what we have done, and we've worked so hard so I'm really pleased."
Watch the full interview above.
