Debbie Bolton: When rejecting claims is the right thing to do

"If we did not ask the question, we cannot expect an answer."

AIG Life's head of underwriting & claims strategy explores honest disclosure, underwriting responsibility and doing the right thing for customers

The life insurance industry knows it is important to share statistics about the number of claims it pays. We do it every year in a bid to reverse negative public perceptions and increase trust.

Thankfully, it is not often that we have to turn down claims. The impact when we do can be devastating. There are a small number of claims that we cannot pay though and it is absolutely right that we do not pay them.

The sad fact is a small number of people lie on their insurance applications.

Disclosure

If I were being really harsh, I would call it fraud though people prefer to see it as a little white lie that hopefully won't matter if/when a claim is made.

The thing is that by lying about their circumstances or medical history when they apply for a life insurance product, it is not the faceless corporate insurance company but the wider community of customers that they are really cheating as well as themselves and their loved ones.

In these scenarios, we often find that applicants are already gravely ill when they apply for cover, or they may be undergoing investigations and are worried there may be a serious outcome.

If the misrepresentation is serious and deliberate, or if the correct disclosures would have resulted in us being unable to offer insurance, the most likely outcome is a declined claim, when someone needs it most.

After all, it would be unfair on the paying community of customers they are part of if we, the insurance company, gave away the money they entrusted us to look after. Wouldn't it?

Responsibility

As tough as this sounds, we have a responsibility to all of our customers who trust us to act fairly. That role dates back to the 18th Century when communities of people, united by a shared profession or trade or living in a particular neighbourhood, pooled a little of their wages together so that if a colleague, a neighbour or his or her family needed help through illness or death then the community could provide support.

Our role in the 21st Century has not fundamentally changed: it is still to take care of the pool of community money and check that everyone is playing fair.

Of course, we want to make the process of buying insurance as simple as we can and the process of underwriting using application questions helps us keep insurance costs low. In turn, it is we who must trust our customers to answer the application questions carefully and honestly to help us insure most people straight away.

If we identify something important which we were not aware of when we receive a claim, the first question we ask ourselves is: "Did we give our customer the opportunity to tell us what we needed to know?" If we did not ask the question, we cannot expect an answer. Simple. We ignore the additional information and pay the claim.

What about advisers?

Financial advisers are in a unique position. They can really make a difference by reminding clients to check they have answered all questions honestly. It is the customer responsibility to check that what they have told us is accurate and one silly mistake could be catastrophic for them or their loved ones.

Nearly 100% of our customers complete their application form with care. Until the figure reaches a full 100%, there are going to be claims we can't pay, and that will always be the right thing to do.

Debbie Bolton is head of underwriting & claims strategy for AIG Life