UK set for restricted financial markets access under equivalence

Financial services firms could face more restricted access to EU markets following draft Brexit deal

EU membership allows for unrestricted access for financial services but the system of equivalence, which the EU extends to a number of countries it deems to have comparable regulatory regimes, only covers a limited range of market participation.

Law firm Hogan Lovells estimates the regime only covers around a quarter of all EU cross-border financial services business.

This would give UK financial firms the same level of access as large US and Japanese business, while at the same time tying UK companies in to many EU financial rules for year to come, according to Reuters.

European markets on the rise after Cabinetbacks draft Brexit proposals

Financial regulatory partner at law firm Ashurst Jake Green said: "Investment banks and wholesale brokers might be quite relieved. It looks like the EU eventually agreed to the UK's Chequers position that an up-front statement on equivalence under those directives where equivalence is envisaged (MiFID, EMIR) would help financial stability.

"The position in relation to the other directives (and retail and commercial banking) looks less promising."

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Theresa May had moved to implement a closer financial services arrangement with the EU post-Brexit, but was later rebuffed by EU negotiators.

The Financial Services Authority has been consistent in its backing of equivalence and regulatory alignment with the EU post-Brexit, in order to preserve open financial markets and consumer protection standards.

By the end of this week, leaders from the E27 will analyse the deal with EU ambassadors and are set to publish their comments and concerns.

EU President Donald Tusk said: "I hope there will not be too many comments."

For her part, May will present the deal to Parliament today (15 November), where she is expected to see strong opposition across the House.

Commenting on the draft agreement, chief executive of the Investment Association Chris Cummings said: "European savers and the industries that serve them can take some comfort from the announcements today, which mitigate some of the worst feared cliff edge effects of a no deal Brexit and provides a clearer road ahead.

"Although there are still important political hurdles to clear in the coming weeks, and firms will continue to keep their contingency plans under review, the details published today will give firms more clarity on the shape of the future relationship between the EU and the UK.

"There is still much to be negotiated but [the] announcement take us closer to a new relationship with the EU.

"All efforts must now be focused on securing a final agreement that protects the interests of European savers and investors and which allows the asset management industry to flourish."