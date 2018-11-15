UnderwriteMe rolls out Protection Platform to L&C

450 mortgage advisers trained to use the protection quote and apply service

London and Country (L&C) has joined advisers firms such as LifeSearch, Assured Futures, Future Proof and Cura in adopting UnderwriteMe's Protection Platform technology.

As part of its roll-out, 450 mortgage advisers have been trained to use the free-to-use system which offers a selection of critical illness, life and income protection products from Aegon, AIG Life, Canada Life, HSBC Life, LV=, Old Mutual Wealth, Royal London, Scottish Widows and The Exeter.

"We are committed to offering our customers not only a first class mortgage service, but also full and effective advice on their protection needs," said Lucy Brown, head of protection sales for L&C. "The ability to quote, underwrite and ultimately apply for multiple products across the majority of major insurers on one simple platform is unique to the Protection Platform. It's an innovation we've been excited to see develop and we've been keen to roll out to our advisers who've reacted positively to the system."

Phil Jeynes, head of sales & marketing at UnderwriteMe, added: "We now partner with all types of major distributors, from face to face advisers to direct to consumer brands - proof that good, digital technology can be tailored to meet the needs of all parties."