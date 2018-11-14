Intrinsic MD Stephen Fryett to leave advice giant next year

“I have really enjoyed the last 13 years at Intrinsic, working with such a strong management team and am immensely proud of the business we have today” - Intrinsic's Stephen Fryett

Intrinsic wealth network managing director Stephen Fryett is set to leave the advice giant in mid-2019 to 'seek out new opportunities'

Fryett has been at Intrinsic since its formation in 2005, starting off as network sales director before becoming managing director of the Old Mutual Wealth-owned network in 2016.

Since 2006, Intrinsic has grown from 300 advisers to 3,500, being one of the largest advice business in the UK. Intrinsic Group MD Stephen Gazard will take over Fryett's position, with the handover period beginning immediately.

Intrinsic CEO Andy Thompson said Fryett has been "instrumental" to the company's growth as well as having been a key member of its executive team.

Fryett said: "I have really enjoyed the last 13 years at Intrinsic, working with such a strong management team and am immensely proud of the business we have today.

"In over 30 years in financial services, I've had the opportunity to work with hundreds of advisory firms and those in Intrinsic are among the very best."

He added: "It has also been incredibly rewarding working closely with these firms to constantly evolve our proposition, ensuring it remains relevant to advisers and delivers excellent outcomes to their clients."