City Mental Health Alliance launches graduate community

Network for recent joiners of financial and professional services companies in the City

The City Mental Health Alliance (CMHA) has set up Thriving From The Start, a mental health community network for graduates.

Managed by people new to the industry, the network will aim to provide a supportive community for people starting their careers in banks, law firms, insurers and accountancy firms. It is hoped the community will encourage younger City workers to feel safe and comfortable to speak openly about mental health issues, while sharing their experience of challenges they may have encountered and since overcome.

According to recent research by CMHA, 69% of students and graduates hoping to work within the financial and professional services described themselves as having experience rare to severe mental health issues, while 62% said they were worked about the impact of a new job on their mental health. The research also found that 74% of students and graduates are concerned about meeting the expectations of new employers and 78% were worried about the cost of living in a large city.

Designed by CMHA associates such as Linklaters, The Bank of England and PWC, Thriving From The Start network will provide members with access to information and resources, as well as training on mental health awareness and resources, while offering insightful feedback to employers and HR managers.

‘Safe space'

"We believe that this new mental health network will provide people in their early careers with a safe space to discuss mental health openly, in a supportive environment," said Patrick Watt, leader of the CMHA graduate mental health programme and corporate director at Bupa. "For many people, support from peers can be as helpful as support from professionals. The network will also help to signpost people to the support they need, if they are experiencing poor mental health."

"By being supportive of recruits with past, present or possible mental health issues, people in their early careers are more likely to flourish. Through this network, we are aiming for the business leaders of tomorrow to be mental health literate and thus drive change around mental health in the workplace. Helping this young generation of City workers to understand and be aware of mental health is absolutely essential for creating mentally healthy workplaces in the City."