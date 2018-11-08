Health, relationships and death are nation's most taboo topics - Quilter

UK adults also find mental health, wills and savings difficult subjects to talk about

A poll conducted by YouGov on behalf of Quilter has found that physical health (62%), marriage/relationships (50%) and death (49%) are the issues that UK adults find most uncomfortable discussing with friends and family.

Closely followed by wills (45%) and mental health (45%), issues such as savings (42%), pay/salary (40%) and power of attorney (39%) were also considered tricky topics for the 2000 people surveyed (full list below).

"The taboo around money and financial issues has meant generations have grown up without having frank conversations about money," said Jane Goodland, corporate affairs director at Quilter.

"Government and the industry need to do more to encourage people to talk about their finances. A greater take up of financial education in schools may help break the culture of taboo around money and help the population feel more capable of tackling financial issues."