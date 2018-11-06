Confused.com to offer family income benefit

Direct Life-powered site becomes first to compare FIB online

Confused.com is to offer family income benefit (FIB) from a panel of insurers including Aegon, AIG, Aviva, Legal & General and Royal London.

The site, which uses the Direct Life platform for its protection business, is the first online comparison service in the UK to include FIB, which will be offered as part of a new ‘objective' driven online journey - as a opposed to a product driven one. This approach, informed by customer feedback, identifies what the customer is concerned about insuring and offers products as a solution.

FIB enables customers to cover household finances such as rent or mortgage payments should the main breadwinner die.

"Confused.com has always looked to offer its customers innovation," said Rob Quayle, CEO, Direct Life. "It was the first to offer ‘buy now' policies and is now offering a product often overlooked, but that has some very compelling reasons to buy. A significant market exists for family income benefit, which enables customers to pick an income suitable to match their needs, be they to cover mortgage payments, rental costs and of course general living expenses. FIB also sits perfectly alongside a traditional term policy which is designed to pay off a single large debt such as a mortgage."