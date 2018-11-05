Old Mutual opens life cover application to heart disease and diabetes sufferers

Combination is a common one that industry typically declines

Old Mutual Wealth, part of Quilter, has adapted its underwriting process so that customers with both heart disease or cerebrovascular disease (e.g stroke) and diabetes will be now be considered for life cover.

In the past any customer with those combinations would have been denied at application stage, however cover is now available as guaranteed whole of life - on either rolling term or fixed term plans.

"Making sure your loved ones are looked after when you pass away is high on everyone's wish list, which is why more should be done to help people who face restrictions to securing that peace of mind," said Paul Roberts, head of protection at Old Mutual Wealth. "We are delighted that we are now able to offer life cover to people who have both diabetes and heart disease who previously might have struggled to get it. These two problems often come hand in hand and will ordinarily immediately preclude you from getting life cover"

According to Diabetes UK, more than five million people will have diabetes by the year 2025 if current trends continue.

People with diabetes are more likely to have heart disease because high blood glucose can damage blood vessels and nerves that control heart and blood vessels.