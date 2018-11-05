Apple Watch 4 available to Vitality members

Latest version of wearable technology enhances Vitality Active Rewards benefit

The Apple Watch Series 4 is now available to VitalityHealth members from £99.

For VitalityLife and VitalityInvest members it is £159 (or £99 upfront until 15 January 2019), however the remaining balance can be funded by Vitality points earned through healthy activity, with the potential to reduce all future monthly payments to zero.

The Apple Watch Series 3 continues to be available at a reduced deposit. For VitalityHealth, it is £9 and for VitalityLife and VitalityInvest it is £69 (£9 upfront until 15 January 2019), while members who have engaged with the Apple Watch benefit will be able to purchase a second watch when they reach the end of their existing loan repayment.

The Vitality Active Rewards with Apple Watch benefit, launched in the UK in September 2016, allows Apple Watch Series 4 users to track their activity and earn Vitality points, receive notifications when they reach goals and unlock benefits, such as Amazon Prime incentives, Starbucks drinks and cinema tickets.

Shared value insurance

Nick Read, commercial director at Vitality, said: "Vitality Active Rewards with Apple Watch has been hugely successful. It is a highly popular benefit and has delivered significant value for members, but most importantly, our data shows that members taking up this benefit are improving their health as a result.

"The enhanced Apple Watch benefit will, together with our other improvements to the Active Rewards programme, continue to incentivise healthier behaviour, and deliver shared value for Vitality, our members and society."