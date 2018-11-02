Universal Credit clarification has 'duty of care' implications

“While a positive step, this clarification has ’duty of care’ implications for both advisers and insurers,” Justin Harper, LV=

Justin Harper, head of protection policy for LV=, has welcomed yesterday's clarification from the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) regarding Universal Credit following years spent lobbying as part of Building Resilient Households Group (BRHG).

However he also pointed out that responsibility now falls upon the industry to tailor advice and develop products accordingly, in order to take advantage of the DWP's decision to allow life insurance and protection lump sum pay-outs to be exempt from means-testing.

"Universal Credit is far reaching and has implications for all types of protection insurance, not just income protection," said Harper. "While a positive step, this clarification has 'duty of care' implications for both advisers and insurers."

"For advisers, the principle of making your own financial provision against life shocks remains absolutely relevant to give customers peace of mind," he said. "Although benefits from the welfare system are gradually rolling back, they cannot be ignored completely.

"The financial resilience of households to weather the financial implications of a life shock is worryingly low, and when it happens many may need to turn to the state - even if they have made some insurance provision."

‘Private vs state provision'

He calls upon advisers to consider and discuss the ‘private vs state provision' principle with clients when making any protection recommendation, especially where a policy is intended to repay a mortgage and if state benefits are involved.

"At the claim stage too, advisers have a role to play in offering guidance and advice in light of the changing financial circumstances of their customer, and considerations for spending any insurance payout," concluded Harper. "LV= is developing its support services to accommodate the latest clarification, alongside introducing our LV= Pay My Mortgage facility for new income protection policy claimants."