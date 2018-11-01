Advisers increasing support for vulnerable clients - Prudential

“It is certain cognitive decline and its impact on the advice market will continue to grow, increasing the responsibility for advisers to respond” - Prudential's Vince Smith-Hughes

Advisers are increasing support for vulnerable clients and training staff to spot signs of impairments, in response to growing concern about the impact of cognitive decline, according to Prudential research.

Almost three-quarters of advice firms now have specific rules for advising vulnerable clients and are increasing their support for them as the sector responds to the growth in inquiries about later-life advice, the Pru's numbers suggest.

More than two-in-five of the 101 firms surveyed by Pollright for the insurer said they now monitor for signs of unusual or concerning behaviour among clients, in response to growing concern about the impact of cognitive decline, while nearly half of firms claimed they now train staff to spot signs of cognitive impairment.

Of the firms questioned, one-in-seven (14%) said they would refer clients showing signs of cognitive decline to specialist advisers while more than a quarter have insisted all clients aged 75 and over are seen with a third party present. The research also found 15% of firms have imposed a general rule stating clients over 80 should have a third party present.

A number of firms have also adopted specific rules, such as ensuring third parties - for example, younger family members or legal representatives - attend any meetings with clients who are considered vulnerable.

Prudential retirement expert Vince Smith-Hughes said: "Later life planning is a major and growing part of advisers' business and firms need specific processes to ensure older and vulnerable clients are supported.

"It is impressive that advisers are increasing support for vulnerable clients and are developing processes to protect the interests of older clients, including providing training for staff on spotting signs of cognitive decline."

Nevertheless, Prudential's research also indicated nearly one-in-five firms have no specific processes for dealing with or spotting issues with cognitive decline, while 27% of firms said they assessed client issues on a case-by-case basis.

Smith-Hughes added: "More needs to be done as it is certain that cognitive decline and its impact on the advice market will continue to grow, increasing the responsibility for advisers to respond."