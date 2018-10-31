Ron Wheatcroft: Budget 2018 overview

'Lifetime allowance should be abolished,' says Swiss Re's technical manager

It was good to see no increase to the rate of insurance premium tax (IPT) on general insurance products.

The pensions market will no doubt be happy that the Chancellor chose not to make any changes to pension taxation. The lifetime allowance will increase in line with the consumer price index (CPI).

Our view remains that the lifetime allowance should be abolished or, at the least, lump sum insurance death benefits paid out of registered pension schemes should be taken out of the calculation.

It was no surprise in the current political climate to see additional funding going into Universal Credit. While welcome, we still need to keep working with government to ensure that private provision pays.

We were told that the social care green paper will be out "soon". We really do need to see this paper to kick-start the discussions about how future funding needs might be financed.

We are still awaiting an Office of Tax Simplification (OTS) paper on inheritance tax (IHT) following its consultation earlier this year. We had expected it ahead of the Budget but maybe the early date of the Budget has meant that has not been possible.

The discussions with the OTS were very constructive and we hope to see some good recommendations once it comes out.

Finally, the additional support to be provided for people with mental health issues is welcome. Group Risk Development (GRiD) reported earlier this year that 24% of all group income protection claims last year were a result of mental health issues.

Supporting people back to work is a key part of income protection policies so the more help Government can give is very welcome.