425 Financial Solutions rebrands as National Friendly Financial Solutions

Specialist telephone-based financial services firm changes trading name to bring branding in line with parent company

As part of the rebrand, National Friendly has swapped the old 425 Financial Solutions website with a dedicated section for National Friendly Financial Solutions, giving users what the Bristol-based mutual is calling a ‘one-stop shop' for financial advice and protection and savings products.

The IFA wing of National Friendly offers bespoke financial advice on retirement planning, life and health cover and investments, as well as a non-advisory comparison service provided by National Friendly Financial Solutions sales executives.

"We are thrilled to have brought our branding in line with our parent company, National Friendly, and are excited for the positive strides forward this is sure to bring us," said National Friendly Financial Solutions advice team manager, Chris Nutt. "Building long-standing relationships with our customers is incredibly important to us, and we believe this change will make finding the right financial adviser easier for National Friendly members and new customers alike, allowing us to go from strength to strength over the coming years."