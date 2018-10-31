Guardian FS pays first claim

Less than two months since launching to the intermediary market, Guardian Financial Services has paid out £6,000 to a customer who injured himself during a sporting activity

Claimed under Guardian's Fracture Plus Protection, the product protects clients for one of 18 specified fractures, seven ligament tears or tendon ruptures, or a dislocation, during any 12-month period, and costs £3.90p a month.

According to Guardian, the client called the insurer regarding the injury on Monday, it took a few details over the phone and then called back within 30 minutes to confirm the claim would be paid. The £6,000 payment was in the customer's bank at the end of that working week.

The payment is the first of any kind by Guardian.

"You could argue that a business isn't truly up and running until it pays its first claim so it's good to say that we're now operational," said Guardian's director of underwriting strategy and claims, Julie Hopkins. "Our swift confirmation we would pay out followed by the subsequent payment is the first demonstration of how we place our trust in customers so that they will trust that their insurance will cover them at their times of need. This is exactly the approach we'll be taking with all our claims."

Adviser view

"It's great that advisers and clients are starting to see the benefits of the Guardian offer," said Martin Wilson, CEO of The Right Mortgage & Protection Network. "Since our initial meeting with Guardian we've been excited about their proposition and what they're bringing to the protection market."

The adviser who sold the policy, Darrell Taylor, added: "Guardian's Fracture Plus Protection is an important additional benefit. Many of my clients are very active people, such as farm workers, builders and other skilled manual workers, or people who enjoy different sports, and this type of additional benefit has huge appeal. It can help them pay for treatment or simply meet the extra costs of getting about more easily or to and from work. And it's great that Guardian allows the benefit to be added to life protection or critical illness protection. I find the application process simple, the staff very helpful, and it is rewarding knowing the claim was dealt with quickly and professionally. Another happy client!"

Customer view

"The claim process was simple and straightforward, the staff were excellent, the claim was paid immediately and I could not fault the service!" said the client who received the pay-out.