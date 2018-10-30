Openwork appoints Claire Oldstein as marketing director

She joins adviser network after 10 years at Metlife

Ex-head of brand and integrated marketing for Metlife, Claire Oldstein, has joined Openwork's executive team as marketing director.

During her 10 years at Metlife, she led the team which launched the brand into the UK and previously held senior management positions with the Post Office after joining as a graduate trainee. She was also a founder member of Post Office Financial Services, the joint venture between Post Office and Bank of Ireland.

"Claire's appointment reflects our accelerated and sustainable growth ambitions driven by the strength of our business model, our partner relationships and our brand," said Mark Duckworth, chief executive of Openwork. "Claire's experience and proven track record in financial services and marketing make her ideally placed to lead Openwork's marketing and communications.

"Communicating the strength of Openwork's proposition will be key as we look to build on the growth delivered in recent years, and I look forward to Claire's support in achieving Openwork's future strategic objectives."

Claire Oldstein added: "Openwork is a leading player in financial services and I am thrilled to be joining at such an exciting time for the business."