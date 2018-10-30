Budget 2018: Could 'mental health ambulances' result in 'more stigma'?

Government focus should be on early intervention rather than just crisis

The Chancellor's promise of £2bn towards mental health crisis support in the Budget yesterday has been widely welcomed, however it has not escaped criticism for not fully addressing the need for early intervention and prevention of mental illness.

Described as a "step in the right direction" by Matthew Lawrence, Aon's chief broking officer for health & benefits, EMEA, it "still signifies under-investment in a key health risk area" as it still does not match the NHS spend on physical health.

Lawrence also suggested that a Mental Health Crisis Service "needs to be considered and managed". "Could ‘mental health ambulances' actually result in more stigma?" he asked.

"It is important for an early intervention focus, so that A&E isn't the place people have to turn when all else fails."

Workplace agenda

Supporting the mental health of employees should be at the top of employer agendas, he argued, and this was something echoed by Group Risk Development (GRiD) spokesperson, Katharine Moxham.

"The role of employers in supporting those dealing with mental ill health has been seen as crucial, and has recently been positively debated in Parliament," she said. "Income protection insurance through the workplace (group income protection) has been recognised as a product that works well for employers to enable them to provide a financial safety net and to help support people suffering from mental ill health."

According to GRiD, mental health issues accounted for 24% of all group income protection claims last year - more than any other reason. "As an industry, we know how vital early intervention is in supporting people through mental ill health and moving them towards recovery and back into work, so it's really positive to see that government is taking steps towards better achieving this."