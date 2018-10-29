Budget 2018: Scullion 'relieved' following IPT freeze

AMII chairman calls for government to next 'commit to making health insurance exempt' from insurance premium tax

Chancellor Philip Hammond today announced that insurance premium tax (IPT) rates are to remain at the current level of 12%.

The decision has come following an open letter from four major private medical insurance (PMI) providers calling for the freeze, supported by Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (AMII) executive chairman, Stuart Scullion.

The AMII chairman would next like to see an IPT exemption for health insurance entirely.

"While we are relieved that Philip Hammond has observed the resistance from our industry to insurance premium tax (IPT), we are calling on the government to make healthcare spend exempt from this tax like other zero-rated insurance products such as life or critical illness," he said.

Research by Bupa and Cebr has shown that previous hikes in IPT have driven thousands of policyholders to cancel or downgrade their health cover, which is costing the National Health Service (NHS) £126m.

"It is vital that the government considers the wider implications of generating revenue from IPT, particularly in relation to the costs to the NHS," he continued.

"IPT has a greater impact on people who have the most need to keep their health insurance, such as older individuals with riskier health profiles who pay higher premiums," he said, "These are the people being forced back into using NHS services as the cost of their PMI becomes unsustainable."

Taxed twice

The government should be encouraging employers to better support staff with healthcare, argued Scullion, and he is concerned that employees in companies with health benefits are effectively taxed twice (a tax on the employer paying the premiums and also on the employee under P11d rules).

"Rather than incentivising employers to offer health benefits to staff, this discourages this type of support," he said. "The government should be encouraging the purchase of PMI as a means of reducing the strain on an already overstretched NHS, not pushing thousands of people back onto it."

According to Scullion, AMII will continue to lobby for IPT relief for the PMI industry.