Budget 2018: Hammond pledges £2bn for mental health and £650m to social care

Mental health crisis service announced by Chancellor

Chancellor Phillip Hammond has announced extra spending for both social care and mental health as part of the government's 2018 budget.

The £2bn figure for mental health will help fund crisis services to provide a "comprehensive" level of support within NHS A&E departments, while £650m has been allocated to adult social care - despite £1.3bn worth of cuts to council budgets planned for next year.

According to Rachel Griffin, tax and financial planning expert for Quilter, the figure social care will serve only as a "sticking plaster" and "a long-term plan is desperately needed".

"55% of UK adults believe a tax should be paid while working to fund adult social care and that should be taken into consideration as the Chancellor seeks to fill the social care pothole," she said. "Any money from such a tax would have to be held in a ring-fenced fund so that taxpayers would be confident this money will not end up in a government slush-pile of funds."

While he described the extra funding as a "positive step", Cygnet Health Care CEO Tony Romero said that "for those who are chronically mentally ill the answer to providing the best treatment and care lies not in more acute hospital beds, but in rehabilitation within a community setting - and this is where the £650 million is most urgently needed."

Crisis support

While extra support for mental health crisis services has been widely welcomed, Richard Coe, project director at Kajima Partnerships, drew attention to the need for "an integrated system of rehabilitation and recovery supported by modern, community-centred buildings, with hospitals no longer viewed merely as standalone treatment centres but as part of the wider community".

"Ultimately if we are to provide modern mental health care we must have the modern infrastructure to match," he added.

Simon Jacobs, head of underwriting and claims strategy at Aegon UK, meanwhile, highlighted that protection policies can offer more than just financial support to those suffering from mental illness.

"While financial pay outs are essential to help families make ends meet, they're often only part of the story," he said. "The need for practical and emotional support can be a more immediate priority. Financial support will help to some degree but the best protection policies provide both a financial and emotional crutch."