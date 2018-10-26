AMII chairman backs open letter to Chancellor on IPT

Four largest health insurers call for no more increases to Insurance Premium Tax ahead of next week's budget

Stuart Scullion, executive chairman of the Association of Medical Insurers & Intermediaries (AMII) has openly supported an open letter from four major health insurers calling for the Chancellor of the Exchequer to avoid further increases to Insurance Premiums Tax (IPT).

Signed by CEOs of Bupa, Aviva Global Health, AXA PPP healthcare and Vitality UK, the letter read: ‘The standard rate of Insurance Premium Tax has already been doubled by the government over the last three years and any further increases risk pushing more businesses and individuals to drop or reduce their health cover, adding further pressure to the NHS.'

It points to recent research produced by the Centre of Business and Economic Researc (Cebr) and Bupa which shows that the increase in IPT from 6% to 12% has seen nearly 200,000 individuals cancel their health policies. We reported on this here.

‘Freeze'

In response, Scullion is calling for "an IPT freeze on healthcare premiums and subscriptions for the duration of this parliament".

Referring to AMII's IPT petition which gained 100,000 signatures in 2017 before closing early due to the snap election, he said: "AMII has been at the forefront of the demands for HM Treasury to conduct a fundamental review of IPT in the healthcare sector which we believe should be zero rated."

"There should not be a need for us to have to re-launch the IPT petition," Scullion added. "I would hope HM Treasury can see sense in entering into a dialogue with those who have a strong interest in the impact of IPT increases, both for the NHS and consumers. My AMII members and I are ready to participate in those discussions."