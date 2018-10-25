Swiss Re publishes report on expected group life and relevant life policies

Expected group life policies (EGLP) sums assured increased 176% since 2013 and the total number of relevant life policies grew 47.9% during 2017, Swiss Re's Expected Group Life and Relevant Life Policies report has revealed.

EGLP premiums increased by 146% since 2013 and a total of 7,130 EGLP policies were recorded at the end of 2017 (782,674 people covered), while pension lump sum death benefits have grown 19% since 2013 and premiums increased by 17% - EGLP represented 8.3% of all people covered across lump sum death benefits, registered pensions and EGLP at the end of last year.

According to Swiss Re technical manager Ron Wheatcroft, "overall there is really high level growth of life cover outside of registered pensions".

The increase of the non-pension products aimed at high-earners reflects cuts to lifetime allowance by two successive budgets, indicating that employee benefits consultants (EBCs) are moving away from pension benefits in order to provide tax benefits to employers.

The average in-force EGLP member sum assured is £208,360, compared with £112,347 for those covered under registered arrangements.

Relevant life

Sold mainly through IFAs rather than general IFAs, according to Swiss Re's Chloe Gilbert relevant life is "one of the fastest growing markets", increasing from £33,654,250,367 total premiums in force for 2016 to £77,256,657 for 2017 (56% of in-force premiums).

The number of in-force relevant life policies has grown from 52,164 in 2016 to 77,148 in 2018. The average in-force sum assured is £436,230 (£373,744 in 2016) with an average premium of £1,001 (£948 in 2016).

Tax exemption

Swiss Re recently responded to a Call for Evidence issued by the Office of Tax Simplification in April 2018, proposing an exemption from entry, periodic and exit charges where the sole asset of a discretionary trust is one or more EGLP (including for relevant life).

With only a few days until the next budget, Ron Wheatcroft is "optimistic" further relief will be offered to employers taking out group life policies. "The logic is that it will make it simpler for employers, simpler for advisers, and stimulate growth in the market." he said.