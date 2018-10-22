FOS upholds complaint due to 'unsuitable' life insurance advice

Ms C told life assurance would be 'excessive and unaffordable' however there is no evidence it was explored as an option

The Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) has upheld a complaint filed against Kyle Consulting after a 53-year-old woman, Ms C, was told that sourcing life assurance to provide support for her non-dependant son would be ‘unlikely' due to her health issues.

In the report, Ms C, who had recently lost her husband, was described as ‘vulnerable' at the time and with ‘limited life expectancy' due to ‘various serious health issues'.

The decision, following a case (Ref: DRN0644871) in 2009 in which Ms C was advised to transfer deferred benefits from two final salary pension schemes into a personal pension, was made after the FOS found that there was no evidence that the adviser had looked into life insurance as an suitable option.

"I haven't seen anything in the information provided to this service to show that Kyle Consulting looked into the cost of life assurance to meet Ms C's objective to leave money to her family in the event of her death," said Suzannah Stuart, ombudsman, in the report. "I note the adviser says the ‘premium was likely to be excessive and unaffordable to you'. But I haven't seen anything to show that the adviser obtained quotes for life cover and discussed the actual costs with Ms C. Given the long term implications for Ms C if she moved her deferred benefits I think the adviser should have explored the costs involved for Ms C and not disregarded this as ‘not an option worth exploring'."

As well as noting Ms C 'did not have a life shortening illness,' she also pointed out that the adviser "should have probed" Ms C's view that she ‘didn't want to pay for insurance at additional cost' seeing that it was ‘extremely important' that she left money to her family.

Access to insurance

In response to details of the case, which was brought to COVER's attention on Twitter, Johnny Timpson, DWP disability champion for insurance, tweeted:

"As I've mentioned at various events, our biggest access to individual and group protection issue is unfortunately advisers not flagging and addressing the need - The Insurance Distribution Directive (IDD) ‘doing the best for your customer' requirement should change this."

Alan Knowles, chair of Protection Distributor's Group and managing director of Cura Financial Services, an adviser firm which specialises in placing difficult-to-find cover for people with existing health conditions, said:

"At The COVER Summit this year there was a huge focus on access to insurance and signposting to specialists. Whilst the case in question had other elements involved, the FOS did recognise that the adviser had dismissed life cover as they believed that it would be too expensive due to the client's medical background. It may be that this was the case, but without sufficient research into all of the options the adviser could not have been certain and the client would have been left thinking they could not get life cover. With access to insurance getting so much publicity this could be something the industry see more of, and if we are truly to do the right thing by our clients we should all consider signposting when a case is out of expertise."