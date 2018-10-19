Aviva launches 'Mid-Life MOT' for employees over 45s

Over-45s are the fastest growing population of workers in the UK

Aviva is to provide targeted guidance on wealth, work and wellbeing to its employees aged 45 and above through a new service it is calling ‘Mid-Life MOT'.

According to the ONS, those in ‘mid-life' are the most stressed in the UK and it is thought that this is due to them balancing their own needs alongside the needs of others. The over-45s are the fastest growing population of workers in the UK - growing by more than a quarter of a million people every year.

Launching in 2019 following a pilot this year, it will start in 2019 and will serve three purposes: to review (their financial and physical situation), reposition (offering support for longer working life) and retain (cultivating the unique, valuable skills of those in this age group).

The ‘Mid-Life MOTs' will include guidance seminars for employees aged 45 and over and will be delivered in all key Aviva UK locations (London, Bristol, Eastleigh, Norwich, Sheffield, York, Glasgow, Dorking and Perth). They will feature 12-part guide to support those in mid-life, direction towards existing government-backed resources and a free 30-minute consultation with a qualified financial adviser.

'Age is no barrier'

"Our ‘Mid-Life MOT' encourages employees to take time out to review where they are today, and to reflect on where they want to go tomorrow," said Lindsey Rix, managing director of savings and retirement at Aviva.

"We also want to send the signal that we value the skills and experience carried by all our employees in mid-life and beyond. We believe this population has much more to give, and much more to gain. We are committed to ensuring that age is no barrier to opportunity."