Watch COVER's value-added services webinar again

CII's Melissa Collett, Johnny Timpson of Scottish Widows and RedArc's Christine Husbands discuss meeting the needs of vulnerable customers with COVER editor

The discussion was chaired by COVER editor, Adam Saville, and guests included Melissa Collett, professional standards director for Chartered Insurance Institute (CII), Johnny Timpson, financial protection technical & industry affairs manager at Scottish Widows and RedArc managing director Christine Husbands.

Focusing on care services provided by protection policies, the webinar explored the issue of industry trust, the rise of standards due to the arrival of the Insurance Distribution Directive (IDD) and the types of support available to policyholders at a time of need over and above the financial benefit of a claim.

Offering guidance to advisers on how to understand and position these invaluable services when talking to customers, the idea they should become "the expected norm" as opposed to an "unexpected bonus" was one of the many interesting points raised. As was the notion that insurtech providers should perhaps consider incorporating value-added services as part of policy comparison tools used by advisers.

In relation to the viewer question asking whether care services are provided to parents, on behalf of Scottish Widows, COVER would like to clarify that ‘family' (those who can also benefit from such services) includes husband, wife, civil partners and children (natural, adopted, step-children and financially dependent children) of the person covered.

