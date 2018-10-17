BestCareCompare.com launches healthcare comparison service

Described as the 'TripAdvisor of healthcare' for 'pay-as-you-go' services

BestCareCompare.com, which already offers comparison information on NHS services, now provides price comparison, clinical quality assessments and includes patients' comments to allow users to purchase ‘pay-as-you-go' private healthcare services.

Containing information on the quality and cost of hundreds of options, including operations that are not routinely available on the NHS, the service can find treatment solutions for back pain, tonsillectomies, hip and knee operations, varicose veins, among other conditions.

It operates much like comparison sites such as GoCompare.com and ComparetheMarket.com, it offers deals and prices and also allows users to read reviews of users who have used similar services.

Private medical insurance (PMI) is not required and patients can pay per procedure. The site can also be used to find private solutions to those on an NHS waiting list for diagnostics tests of procedures.

"The site is designed to work like very popular review and comparison sites such as Tripadvisor or Booking.com to make it as accessible as possible to the widest range of people who are searching for healthcare," said Mark Tynan, lead developer of BestCareCompare.com.



"We also try to show people a wider view of services that are near the service they are looking for, so for example, if you are looking for a care home, we also show how close vital services are to that care home," he continued. "We show people how near the GP practices, dentists, pharmacies and local hospitals are to the selected care home and all with reviews and ratings on many of the services they provide.



"We also allow people to upload pictures of healthcare services they have experienced, so something of interest can be linked to a review."