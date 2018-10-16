Vitality partners with Amazon Prime

Monthly membership available through Active Rewards programme

For every 160 Vitality activity points earned, members will now receive a month's access to Amazon Prime (worth £79 a year), the insurer has announced.

Operating differently to other Active Rewards benefits, the Amazon Prime benefit will be independent of any monthly or weekly period allowing for the accumulation of Vitality activity points over time. Therefore members can earn points - picked up by exercising at member gyms or tracking activity using a linked tracking device - at their own pace, and still incentivised even if they miss out on weekly and month benefits.

It is hoped that the offer of free movies, TV shows and music will encourage those who may have struggle to engage with Active Rewards and hit weekly and monthly targets.

"At Vitality, our core purpose is to help make people healthier and enhance and protect their lives, and to do this the Vitality programme continually evolves in line with emerging research and new technology," said Neville Koopowitz, CEO of Vitality. "Not only does the Amazon Prime benefit clearly respond to trends in how consumers are accessing video and music content, but we are confident it will appeal strongly to specific segments of our membership who can benefit from greater engagement in physical activity. It therefore has the potential to significantly improve engagement, physical activity and value from the Vitality programme."

The Amazon Prime benefit, which comes into effect later this month, requires members to sign up for a 12 month contract with 10 equal payments of £7.90; first payment is on the 19th of month two after a member signs up and points start accumulating from the first day of the month after the member signs up; when a member hits 160 points, the next payment will be waived, points are reset to zero and then start accumulating again.