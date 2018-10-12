Bupa and HCA UK to open breast cancer centres

Initiative launches from January 2019 in London and Manchester

Private medical insurance (PMI) provider Bupa is partnering with independent hospital service HCA Heathcare UK to open centres offering specialist breast cancer care.

The initiative, which starts from January 2019 in London and Manchester, will allow patients to see a HCA UK consultant within two working days of contacting Bupa, with all initial diagnostic tests completed within a single appointment and same-day results often provided. If treatment is needed, it will be provided within 31 days of calling Bupa - less than half the time set out in national targets, the PMI provider said.

Patients using specialist centres will received personalised treatment planning from a multi-disciplinary team, which includes access to genetic testing and advanced genomics. Support from Bupa's oncology specialist support team and HCA Healthcare UK's clinical nurse specialists - as well as psychological support services for patients and their families before, during and after treatment - is also provided.

Survival

Research has shown that more than 90% of women diagnosed with breast cancer at the earliest stage survive for at least five years, compared to around 15% of women who are diagnosed with the most advanced stage of the disease.

"We are aiming to provide the best cancer treatment in the UK. Around 11,000 of our customers are impacted by breast cancer each year and when it comes to cancer diagnosis and treatment, every day counts," said Alex Perry, CEO, Bupa Insurance UK. "Early cancer detection can have a significant impact on someone's chance of survival, and reduce their need for complex and invasive treatment.

"Waiting to find out whether symptoms are cancerous is very stressful; we want our customers to get the all-clear or a diagnosis and access to treatment as soon as possible," he continued. "We're launching these specialist centres with HCA Healthcare UK so our customers can have even faster access to acclaimed clinical experts and the best independent hospitals from diagnosis through to treatment."