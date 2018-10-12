Relive the 2018 Women in Financial Advice Awards in photographs
Almost 500 financial professionals packed the ballroom of The Marriott Grosvenor Square in central London on 10 October for the inaugural Women in Financial Advice Awards. Take a look at our photo album of the evening ...
Just hover over the image below and use the arrows to navigate or click here to view the photos in another browser
And you can find all the winners of the 2018 Women in Financial Advice Awards here
