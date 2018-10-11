Mental health, AI and digital transformation at forefront of AMII Summit

'Forward looking' speakers revealed for Health and Wellbeing Summit 2018

The Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (AMII) has announced key speakers for its Health and Wellbeing Summit 2018 on 22 November at One Great George Street, London.

Focusing on the future of healthcare - in particular mental health, artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation - keynote speakers include Rethink Mental Illness ambassadors Jonny Benjamin MBE and Neil Laybourn. Writer and film-maker Benjamin will discuss a campaign which involved him tracking down the stranger (Laybourn) who talked him down from a suicide attempt.

"Approximately one in four people in the UK will experience a mental health problem each year, and we all have an important part to play in ensuring the issue becomes less stigmatised and support services become more accessible," said AMII chairman, Stuart Scullion.

"Businesses should be focusing on how best to support employees, and intermediaries need to be confident in opening up this dialogue with their clients. We need to be supporting employers so they can help their employees and, as a sector, although we're moving in the right direction, there is still a long way to go.

"I'm delighted to invite Neil and Jonny discuss to their personal story and give practical advice on how to work with and overcome mental health issues in the workplace, as well as how to broach the subject of mental health with clients," he said.

AI, transparency, regulation

Another keynote speaker is partnerships and clinical director of Babylon Health, Umang Patel, who will explore the power of machine learning and its impact on healthcare, while Matt James of Private Healthcare Information Network (PHIN) will give an update on sector transparency as well as the NHS Digital joint protect.

Branko Bjelobaba, AMII compliance partner, will also address regulatory requirements for Insurance Distribution Directive (IDD) and GDPR at the event.

Free to attend for all specialist healthcare insurance intermediaries, the event starts at 9.45pm. Register to attend here.