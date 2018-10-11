Cirencester Friendly revamps income protection offering

“Income protection can appear complex to consumers so we were keen to provide greater clarity and certainty," David Macgregor, commercial director for Cirencester Friendly

'My Earnings Insurance' product revised as 'My Earnings Protected'

Cirencester Friendly has relaunched its ‘My Earnings Insurance' income protection product with enhancements.

Now known as ‘My Earnings Protected', new features include no State Benefits deduction at point of claim, an increased maximum benefit level, guaranteed insurability options for lifestyle events, a wider choice of deferred periods, improved relapse benefit and removal of the initial waiting period.

Other changes include a more relaxed approach to the length of time an applicant has been registered with a UK GP and a change match to customer price index.

The product still features guaranteed premiums, ‘Day One Cover', no loadings for occupation, smoking and hazardous pursuits and the ability to cover up to 65% of earnings.

The new income protection offering will be available to new members as well as existing ‘My Earnings Insurance' customers. Access to ‘Friendly Voice', ‘Member Rewards', the 125 Foundation and ‘My Extra Benefits', which includes ‘Fracture & Hospitalisation Benefit', is also available.

Adviser feedback

"These improvements have been made as a direct result of adviser feedback and we are grateful for their input into this wide range of enhancements," said David Macgregor, commercial director for Cirencester Friendly. "We know income protection can appear complex to consumers so we were keen to provide greater clarity and certainty and with 'My Earnings Protected', we have achieved that."

The relaunch follows the recent release of ‘Member Rewards' and enhanced commission rates by the mutual.