Revealed: All the winners at the Women in Financial Advice Awards 2018

The inaugural Women in Financial Advice awards attracted more than 800 nominations - a number that far surpassed the organisers' expectations

Zurich's Rose St Louis received the title of 'Woman of the Year - Protection' at the inaugural Women in Financial Advice Awards on Wednesday evening at a gala dinner attended by almost 500 finance professionals.

She edged to victory, beating very strong competition - LifeSearch's Emma Thomson and AIG's Vicky Churcher were both named Highly Commended on the night.

Protection Adviser of the Year went to Poonam Khan from Lifesearch and Cura's Krystle Skelton received Highly Commended, while Cura managing director Kathryn Knowles won Social Media Influencer of the Year with Rose St Louis named as runner up.

Meanwhile, LifeSearch's Amanda Curwood received Highly Commended for Woman of the Year - In House Adviser Support.

The Women in Financial Advice awards have been created by COVER and its sister publications Professional Advisers and Retirement Planner to celebrate the achievements of women working within the financial advice community as well as the broader financial services sector.

The awards attracted more than 800 nominations - a number that far surpassed the organisers' expectations - from which 26 shortlists totalling some 150 names were eventually reached. It was then up to the almost 30-strong panel of judges to make some difficult decisions to select the winners. The awards split into three broad categories - financial advice; broader financial services; and ‘open'.

‘Maximise potential'

Introducing the evening, Professional Adviser editor Julian Marr said: "Right from the start, we have been very clear these awards are not about ‘men versus women' or whether a particular gender is more suited to a career or role in financial services - they are simply about recognising and celebrating the contributions of women in a sector where they continue to be under-represented.

"In highlighting the achievements of women already in financial advice or the wider financial services world, as well as recognising those who help to maximise the potential of women or are striving to bring about a more appropriate gender balance, the Women In Financial Advice Awards aims to help inspire more women to work in an already dynamic sector that, nevertheless, stands a long way short of fulfilling its true potential."

The full 2018 roll of honour is…

Financial advice categories

Financial Adviser of the Year

Eliana Sydes, Tilney Group

HC: Sonia Wheeler, Essential Wealth Management

Financial Adviser of the Year - London

Henrietta Oxlade, Radcliffe & Newlands

HC: Helen Howcroft, Equanimity IFA

Financial Adviser of the Year - Midlands & East Anglia

Hayley Tink, Almary Green Investments

Financial Adviser of the Year - North of England

Ann-Marie Atkins, Tilney Group

Financial Adviser of the Year - Scotland & Northern Ireland

Jayne Gibson, Insight.Out Financial

HC: Lesley Mackintosh, Independent Women

Financial Adviser of the Year - South East

Sonia Wheeler, Essential Wealth Management

HC: Kerry Nelson, Nexus IFA

Financial Adviser of the Year - South West & Wales

Eliana Sydes, Tilney Group

HC: Sian Thomas , Hargreaves Lansdown

Investment Adviser of the Year

Susannah M Gray, SORBUS Partners

Paraplanner of the Year

Sheetal Patel, Canaccord Genuity Financial Planning

Retirement Planner of the Year

Julie Lavers, A V Trinity

Protection Adviser of the Year

Poonam Khan, Lifesearch

HC: Krystle Skelton, Cura Financial Services

Mortgage Adviser of the Year (inc Equity Release)

Nicola Dugan, London and Country Mortgages

Financial services categories

Woman of the Year - Investment

Caroline Connell, Tilney Group

Woman of the Year - Retirement

Kate Smith, Aegon

HC: Karen Phillips, JLT Wealth Management

Woman of the Year - Protection

Rose St Louis, Zurich

HC: Vicky Churcher, AIG Life

HC: Emma Thomson, LifeSearch

Woman of the Year - Mortgages (inc Equity Release)

Sarah Grace, Sarah Grace Mortgage

Woman of the Year - Platforms

Verona Smith, Seven Investment Management

HC: Caroline Miller, Standard Life

Woman of the Year - Fintech

Samantha Seaton, Moneyhub

HC: Philippa Hann, Clarke Willmott

Woman of the Year - Adviser Support Services

Cathi Harrison, Para-Sols

HC: Farida Hassanali, Jarrovian Wealth

Woman of the Year - In-house Ad Support

Andrea Solana, MASECO Private Wealth

HC: Marie Calvin, 1825 Financial Planning

HC: Amanda Curwood, LifeSearch

‘Open' categories

Mentor of the Year

Marian Evans, CFS

Role Model of the Yea

Louise Oliver, Piercefield Oliver

HC: Hayley Tink, Almary Green Investments

Rising Star

Laura Thursfield, Mazars Financial Planning

Team Leader of the Year

Hayley North, Rose & North

HC: Jo Campbell, Para-Sols

HC: Fiona Oliver, Partners Wealth Management

Most Inspiring Returner

Cathi Harrison, Para-Sols

Social Media Influencer of the Year

Kathryn Knowles, Cura Financial Services

HC: Rose St Louis, Zurich

Contribution to Gender Diversity

Nucleus Financial

HC: Jane Goodland, Quilter