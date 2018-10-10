Protection business almost 6% up on last year - Gen Re

Half year report findings released

According to Gen Re's Protection Pulse 2018 report, the total annual premium (APE) for the UK protection market up to 30 June 2018 reached £360m - up 5.8% on 2017.

‘The market is continuing to show growth across all segments,' reads the report. ‘If this level of growth continues the market will break the £700 million APE barrier for a calendar year for the first time since Gen Re's monthly Protection Pulse commenced in 2013.'

Biggest growth was seen in mortality, which is also the largest product segment and up by 8.5% over 2017 by premium - £202.8m overall (684,000 policies). Term premiums were recorded at £155.5m (up 6.1% by premium and 7.4% by policy count), whole of life premiums sat at £17.1m and guaranteed whole of life was £30.2m.

Guaranteed whole of life continued the resurgence displayed in 2017, growing 24% in APE and 25% by policy count over 2017. However, while the whole of life market grew 5% in APE, it has fallen 20% by policy count. ‘This growth in premiums could be partly driven by companies recognizing the true cost of the long-term guarantees attaching to these products,' said the report.

CIC and IP

Other products showing growth include accelerated critical illness (£124.9m, up 2.8%), standalone critical illness (£9,7m, up 2.3%) and income protection (£22.9m, up only 1%) during H1 2018.

‘Interestingly though, both standalone critical illness and income protection (IP) have shown growth in policy numbers of around 8% over the 2017 half-year numbers,' the report added. ‘In the case of IP, this is could be due to the continuing trend towards shorter, finite claims payment terms and therefore lower average premiums from the traditional to retirement products.'

‘Positive figures'

Tom Baigrie, CEO of LifeSearch, commented: "These positive figures from Gen Re confirm as established the turnaround and trend to growth in the UK protection market. We should all be proud that we are protecting more people and families than ever before, though we should also be concerned that the wide variance in growth rates by product demonstrate that this success would seem to be supply side marketing led and perhaps not delivering the protections consumers need most."

The report also found that the independent advice channel continuing to write almost 60% of business, however the growth of whole of market has meant that the non-advised channel has grown slightly in market share.

Innovation

Jules Constantinou, regional manager UK and Ireland Life/Health at Gen Re, said: "We've seen innovation over the last 18 months from the likes of Royal London with its Diabetes Life Cover, Streamline Mortgage Protection and new critical illness offerings through Royal London Consumer - all initiatives which have the capability to stimulate market growth. We now have some new kids on the block, in the shape of Guardian, Dead Happy, Yulife and Sherpa, all of which have the potential to grow the market with differing takes on protection insurance. It will be interesting to see how their impact is felt over the next 18 months."